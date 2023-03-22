State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE ELS opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

