State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,786,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after buying an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

NYSE:CPT opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $100.79 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.