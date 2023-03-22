State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

