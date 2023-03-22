State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $129,622,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 432.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,164 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,519,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,577 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.