State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,482.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,542.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,639.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

