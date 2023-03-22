State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Qiagen worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Qiagen by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 627,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Qiagen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 287,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Qiagen by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 141,570 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Citigroup increased their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

