State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 316 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Performance

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

