State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.15% of Apartment Income REIT worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 654,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 575,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

