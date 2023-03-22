State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $347.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.43 and a 200 day moving average of $366.16. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.49 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

