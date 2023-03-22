State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,395 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

