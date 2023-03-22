State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,630 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.