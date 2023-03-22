State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 173 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.39.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

