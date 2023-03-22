State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 210 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $495.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $482.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.69. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

