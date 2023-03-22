State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,624 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,624 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 316,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 49,290 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.