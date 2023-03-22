State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,645 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

