State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,805 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

