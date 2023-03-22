State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,445 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,185,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 318,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

