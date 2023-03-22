State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,489 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Concentrix worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Concentrix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNXC opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $202.89.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.