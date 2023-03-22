State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,075 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,872,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

