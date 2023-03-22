State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,160 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
eBay stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is -46.95%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
