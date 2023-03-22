State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 971 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.56. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.