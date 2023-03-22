State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.30.

SJM opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.64.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,089 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,840. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

