State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $258.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

