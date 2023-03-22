Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$403,875.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$374,512.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total transaction of C$369,468.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$72.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.15. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$57.54 and a 52 week high of C$86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

