Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

