Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

