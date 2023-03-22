Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

