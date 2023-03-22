Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $159.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

