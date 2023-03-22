Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $11.89

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.49. Talos Energy shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 776,860 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Talos Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Talos Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,699,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,839,000 after acquiring an additional 358,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,680,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after acquiring an additional 439,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

