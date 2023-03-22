The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

