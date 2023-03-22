The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 234.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,382 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Kroger worth $31,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kroger Trading Up 0.9 %

KR opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

