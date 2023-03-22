Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Price Performance

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

