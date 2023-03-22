Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.56.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
