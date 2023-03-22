Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 547 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

