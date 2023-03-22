UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $678,400.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00.

UiPath Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE PATH opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.