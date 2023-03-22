UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells $678,400.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00.
UiPath Stock Up 5.8 %
NYSE PATH opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.