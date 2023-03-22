UMB Bank n.a. Acquires New Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 38.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 219.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Hippo news, Director Noah Knauf acquired 96,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,371,341.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,341.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hippo news, Director Noah Knauf acquired 96,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,371,341.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,341.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sam Landman acquired 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,586.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,487.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 147,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,528. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HIPO opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $361.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

