UMB Bank n.a. Acquires New Position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 38.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 219.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
NYSE HIPO opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $361.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.76.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
