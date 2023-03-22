UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

