UMB Bank n.a. Has $111,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after acquiring an additional 138,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $145.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

