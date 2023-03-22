UMB Bank n.a. Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.