UMB Bank n.a. Invests $198,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $105,948,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.