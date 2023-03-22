UMB Bank n.a. Sells 10,417 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 510 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

