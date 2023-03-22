UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,220 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in STERIS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -648.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

