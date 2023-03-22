UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,504 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

