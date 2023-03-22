UMB Bank n.a. Sells 6,716 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.