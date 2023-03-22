Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.75% of Under Armour worth $30,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,500 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,350 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,531,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UA stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

