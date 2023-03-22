Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells $408,000.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unifi Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.64. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Unifi by 10.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Unifi by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFI. CJS Securities raised Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

