Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

