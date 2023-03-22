Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

