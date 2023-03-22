Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

