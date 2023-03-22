Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys $527,200.40 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 74,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $527,200.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,904,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,107.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
VERA stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $244,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
