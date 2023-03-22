Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys $527,200.40 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 74,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $527,200.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,904,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,107.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

VERA stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $244,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vera Therapeutics

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.